Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $106.62. 49,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

