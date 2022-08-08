Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $20.22

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $19.35. Valneva shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VALN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $3,369,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

