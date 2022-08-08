Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,982. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

