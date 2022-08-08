Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lessened by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.75. 21,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

