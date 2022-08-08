Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Trimmed by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,672,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

