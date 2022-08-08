Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,366. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

