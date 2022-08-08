Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.73 and a 200-day moving average of $383.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

