Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

