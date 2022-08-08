Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.53 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $62.53 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00263558 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,379,063 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.