Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.54. 20,520,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,292,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

