Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VRT opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $143,541,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after buying an additional 3,808,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.