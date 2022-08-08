Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CBH opened at $8.89 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.