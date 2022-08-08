Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 32.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV stock remained flat at $22.88 during trading on Monday. 485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,308. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $37.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

