Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 32.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ACV stock remained flat at $22.88 during trading on Monday. 485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,308. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $37.59.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
