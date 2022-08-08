Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

V opened at $215.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.42. The firm has a market cap of $409.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

