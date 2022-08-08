Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $446.00

Shares of Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 5.34 ($0.07), with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

Volta Finance Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 15.70, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.84.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a €0.13 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.