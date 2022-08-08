W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.22-$5.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $84.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

