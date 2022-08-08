Wall Street Games Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $967,585.66 and $251,852.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 205.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.01844211 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014702 BTC.
About Wall Street Games
Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.
Buying and Selling Wall Street Games
