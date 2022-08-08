Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Up 11.8%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 45,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,863,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $93,249,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

