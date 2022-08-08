Warby Parker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,500 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 162% compared to the typical volume of 1,718 call options.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. 33,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.