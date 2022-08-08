Warby Parker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,500 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 162% compared to the typical volume of 1,718 call options.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WRBY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. 33,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Warby Parker
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Featured Articles
