Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Monday after Barrington Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 220,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,963,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

