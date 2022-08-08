Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $67.27

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $67.27 or 0.00281399 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $314,409.90 and $289,050.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

