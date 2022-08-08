Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

WM stock opened at $167.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

