Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $6.19

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $675.14 million and approximately $270.26 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $6.19 or 0.00025845 BTC on major exchanges.
About Waves
Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,008,646 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
