Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $6.19

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $675.14 million and approximately $270.26 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $6.19 or 0.00025845 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000925 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,008,646 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Waves Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.