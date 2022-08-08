WAX (WAXP) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. WAX has a total market cap of $245.29 million and $12.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00065520 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,911,967,486 coins and its circulating supply is 2,125,348,973 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

