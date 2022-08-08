Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 33,461 Shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:ZECP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:ZECP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the quarter. Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF comprises 5.4% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned approximately 60.93% of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 178,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 120,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZECP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.50. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

