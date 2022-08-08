Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 540 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,581 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

