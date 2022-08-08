Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 203,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,396. The company has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

