Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases 224 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,111,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS IGRO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.09. 38,201 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

