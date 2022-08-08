Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

