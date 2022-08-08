WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,777 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after buying an additional 114,159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 475,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $96.37 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $112.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.57.

