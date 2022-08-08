WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $157.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.74. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

