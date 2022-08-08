WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.65 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

