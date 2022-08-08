WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,441,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.07. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

