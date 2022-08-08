WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $386,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $613.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

