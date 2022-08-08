WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,228 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NUMV stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

