WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,645 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,620,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA opened at $89.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.85. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

