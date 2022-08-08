WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 41,502 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,502 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 417,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after buying an additional 49,095 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 227,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 77,168 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $145.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

