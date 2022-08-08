WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

