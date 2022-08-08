WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Haywood Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$822.20 million and a P/E ratio of -16.89. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.