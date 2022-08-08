WEMIX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $106.03 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $346.17 million and $106.03 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00011794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01908059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014606 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.