WePower Price Tops $0.0009 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One WePower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $605,898.75 and approximately $444.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WePower has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WePower

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WePower Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

