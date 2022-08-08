Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 16.0 %
WMC stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 158,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,322. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
