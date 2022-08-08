Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 16.0 %

WMC stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 158,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,322. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

