Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 23.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Western Digital by 771.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 873,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

