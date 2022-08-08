Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.65 EPS.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $47.56. 284,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,922. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

