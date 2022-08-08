Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-$5.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.70-5.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.21. 9,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.