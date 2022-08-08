Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

