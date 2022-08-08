Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

