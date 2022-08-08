Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.
Westlake Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.63. 2,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,834. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
