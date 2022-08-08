Whiteheart Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $129.83 or 0.00541639 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $26,842.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

