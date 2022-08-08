WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $19.69. 725,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.70. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,021,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 263,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

